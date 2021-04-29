Michigan DE Kwity Paye wears Black Panther suit for NFL draft

Kwity Paye is set to enter the NFL in style, thanks to the help of a former NFL player.

The Michigan defensive end, considered one of the best defensive prospects in the draft, revealed a suit dedicated to Marvel superhero Black Panther made by former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Adonis Jennings.

Chadwick Boseman, the actor who brought Black Panther to life and helped turn him into a global icon, died last August.

Kwity Paye (@OfficialKwity) told me earlier today that Chadwick Boseman being the first Black superhero meant the world to him, so his draft suit reflected that. Suit was made by former Packers player Adonis Jennings pic.twitter.com/tqZ7qLfnio — Tyler R. Tynes (@TylerRickyTynes) April 29, 2021

Jennings, who spent time in the AAF and XFL in addition to the Packers' roster, now works as a clothier for Harper & Jones in Dallas, according to CBS Philly. He knew well in advance that Paye's look would make a splash:

He says to keep an eye on Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye and Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley for attention-grabbing draft looks.

“It’s going to be a big surprise, especially for one of my clients,” Jennings said. “He’s going to stand out and people are going to go, ‘oh who made that, who made that?’ And it was this guy right here.”

A Black Panther suit isn't the only way Paye plans to stand out for the draft, either, as he will also be selling a one-of-its-kind NFT to benefit his nonprofit, The Uniform Funding Foundation, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. It will reportedly be the first ever collegiate-licensed football NFT.

Paye is rated by Yahoo Sports' Eric Edholm as the No. 16 player in the draft, thanks to a high motor and tremendous athleticism that helped him post 16 tackles (four for loss) and two sacks in four games for Michigan in his senior season. Yahoo Sports' final mock draft has him going 18th overall to the Miami Dolphins.

Wakanda Forever. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

