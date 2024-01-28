Michigan DC Jesse Minter, Mount St. Joseph grad, to join Los Angeles Chargers, per report

Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter

Michigan Wolverines defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, a 2005 Mount St. Joseph University graduate and four-year football letterwinner at MSJ, is joining Jim Harbaugh in Los Angeles and becoming the Chargers' new defensive coordinator, according to a report from 247sports.com's Sam Webb.

Minter spent two seasons as the Wolverines' DC under Harbaugh. Minter was Vanderbilt's DC when he joined Harbaugh in Ann Arbor in February 2022.

He is the son of Rick Minter, who was the Cincinnati Bearcats' head coach from 1994 to 2003.

Before Vandy, Minter spent four seasons as a Baltimore Ravens defensive assistant, where he worked with Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, Jim's older brother. John Harbaugh is a Miami University graduate and former UC special teams coordinator.

Minter also has been a defensive coordinator at Georgia State and Indiana State, and was a graduate assistant coach at UC in 2008 and 2009.

