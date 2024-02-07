Michigan DC Jesse Minter leaves program, reportedly joins Jim Harbaugh's Chargers staff in same role

College Football: Michigan Acting Head Coach Jesse Minter in action, looks on vs East Carolina during game played at Michigan Stadium. Ann Arbor, MI 9/2/2023 CREDIT: Erick W. Rasco (Photo by Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X164411 TK1)

Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter is leaving Michigan to reportedly join head coach Jim Harbaugh with the Los Angeles Chargers in the same role.

Minter announced his departure on social media Tuesday afternoon.

Nothing but love to everyone at Michigan, especially the players. We had a great journey together. pic.twitter.com/fZMAWEJIHn — Jesse Minter (@Coach_Minter) February 6, 2024

MMQB's Albert Breer and ESPN's Adam Schefter report that he has a deal in place to become the Chargers' defensive coordinator. Minter was Harbaugh's defensive coordinator at Michigan for two seasons, including the team that won a national championship in January.

Minter's exit continues the exodus from Ann Arbor following Harbaugh's departure in January. Harbaugh's son and former safeties and special teams coordinator is reportedly joining the Seattle Seahawks as special teams coordinator on new coach Mike MacDonald's staff. Vaunted strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert also followed Harbaugh to Los Angeles.

Tuesday's reported hiring of Minter furthers Harbaugh's stated priority from his introductory news conference of building out his coaching staff.