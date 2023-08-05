Michigan Cup Series starting lineup

BROOKLYN, MI — Christopher Bell will lead the Cup starting lineup to the green flag at Michigan Sunday afternoon on USA Network (2:30 p.m. ET).

Toyotas took two of the top three spots in qualifying Saturday as rookie Ty Gibbs qualified third. Martin Truex Jr. qualified fifth. Ross Chastain was the first Chevrolet driver as he qualified second.

Chris Buescher was the top Ford driver as he joined Gibbs on the second row. Joey Logano (sixth) and Ryan Blaney (ninth) joined him in the top 10.

William Byron (seventh), Kyle Busch (eighth) and Chase Elliott (10th) joined Chastain as the other Chevrolet drivers in the top 10.

