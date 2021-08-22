Michigan Cup race results, driver points

Ryan Blaney scored his second win of the season Sunday at Michigan International Speedway.

Blaney took the lead from William Byron on a restart with eight laps left. Byron finished second.

Kyle Larson, who led a race-high 70 laps, finished third. Kurt Busch was fourth. Denny Hamlin finished fifth.

Kevin Harvick placed 14th and clinched the 15th of 16 playoff spots. Tyler Reddick holds the final playoff spot going into next week’s regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway. Reddick leads Richard Childress Racing teammate Austin Dillon by 25 points.

Kyle Larson extended his points lead on Denny Hamlin by six to 28 points.

