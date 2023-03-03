Michigan cornerback DJ Turner runs blazing fast 40-yard dash

Michigan cornerback DJ Turner has not been considered by most analysts as one of the best cornerbacks in the 2023 NFL draft, but he may be changing some minds as he shows that he’s the fastest cornerback in the draft.

On his first 40-yard dash attempt today at the Scouting Combine, Turner was unofficially timed at 4.27 seconds. That makes him the fastest player so far at this year’s Combine, and one of the fastest ever.

Turner was so pleased with his time on the first run that he decided not to run a second 40.

Turner started two years at Michigan and was a second-team All-Big Ten cornerback last year, but at only 180 pounds, Turner doesn’t have great size, and he gave up too many big plays in college. But teams will fall in love with his athletic ability.

