Michigan’s Connor Stallion frequently bought Nebraska football tickets as part of sign stealing scandal

As the Michigan sign-stealing scandal has taken over the college football world over the last several weeks, there is one thing that is certain. No opposition for Michigan was safe, including the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

According to the report from Henry J. Cordes of the Omaha World-Herald, (subscription required) Stallion purchased tickets to the Huskers’ matchups in 2021 against Michigan and Ohio State as well as their games against Oklahoma, Minnesota, and Illinois in 2022. Per the report, all five purchases were made through Stubhub and not directly through Nebraska.

According to previous reports from ESPN, Stallion had purchased tickets to at least 35 games over the last three seasons including games that featured 12 of 13 other Big Ten programs. He also purchased tickets for games that could involve College Football Playoff programs including each of the last two SEC title games.

Since the sign-stealing scandal first came to light in the lead-up to Week 8 of the college football season, Stallion has been suspended from his regular job duties at Michigan. Additionally, the NCAA has begun a complete investigation of the Wolverines program and head coach Jim Harbaugh. The two-time Big Ten champion head coach has denied any knowledge of Stallion’s actions though photo evidence from prior games clearly shows Stallion working closely with the Wolverines’ staff on gameday.

While sign-stealing is legal by nature in college football, it is illegal for college football programs to scout future opponents in person as is using technology to scout opponents. That being said, Stallion looked to exploit a grey area in the cheating scheme by hiring people from outside the program to attend the games, record the targeted team’s sideline, and send the video back to Stallion.

Michigan and Nebraska have met each of the last three seasons with Michigan winning all three contests. After narrowly surviving a trip to Lincoln in 2021 with a 32-29 win, the Wolverines have won each of the last two matchups in blowout fashion by the final scores of 34-3 and 45-7.

