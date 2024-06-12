Michigan commit confirms Michigan State football official visit, according to reports

Michigan State football is set to host another big weekend of official visits this upcoming weekend, and included in that list is a recruit committed to Michigan.

Howell defensive lineman Bobby Kanka is a 4-star prospect, currently committed to the University of Michigan. Although committed to the rivals, the Spartans have made a strong push to try and flip the defensive tackle prospect.

An aid to those aspirations has come through, and according to various recruiting reporters, Kanka has confirmed that he will be taking an official visit to East Lansing this weekend.

https://x.com/GregSmithRivals/status/1800953448176791983

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire