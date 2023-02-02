Michigan commit Chris Ewald Jr. gets offer from USC

Chris Ewald has a decision to make. The 6-foot, 160-pound sophomore and four-star 2025 recruit committed to the Michigan Wolverines last month in December, but he received an offer from Lincoln Riley and USC last weekend.

The Hollywood (Florida) Chaminade-Madonna Prep cornerback is committed to Michigan, but USC will try to flip the recruit in the next two years.

Ewald is a four-star prospect, the No. 38 overall prospect and the No. 3 cornerback in the nation via the 247Sports Composite.

Ewald holds offers from Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Texas A&M, UCF, Penn State, Oregon and Georgia Tech, among others.

USC’s attempt to flip a Michigan recruit will draw obvious headlines. If this happened three years ago, it wouldn’t be nearly as significant a story. Now, however, because USC is coming into the Big Ten Conference, a battle between the Trojans and Jim Harbaugh will attract a lot more attention from a lot of national recruiting observers.

Class of 2025 4-star DB Chris Ewald Jr. lining up at safety this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/l2mcF61Qdj — Geo Milian (@GeoMilian) January 22, 2023

List

Pac-12 men's basketball standings for January 30

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire