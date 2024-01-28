Michigan coach Sherrone Moore on Ohio State: 'Everything we do is working toward beating them'

For Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel, Sherrone Moore earned the Michigan head football coach job through his four-game audition during the 2023 season.

"The first one y'all blew off like 'Warde could coach that one,' no I couldn't have, but y'all couldn't blow off what he did on the road against Penn State and you definitely can't blow off what he did against Ohio State," Manuel told reporters Saturday.

But as Moore takes the reins from Jim Harbaugh, the Wolverines' coach for the past nine seasons who led Michigan to a national championship in 2023, he said his focus on "The Game" will not waver.

“100%," Moore said according to "Wolverine Wire" when asked if Michigan's focus on Ohio State will remain the same. "I think when we did that, as a program, I think we saw the focus, the change, and that kind of shift in 'The Game.' And we’re gonna continue to do that with everything. Everything we do is working toward beating them."

Sherrone Moore, Michiganâ€™s new head coach, speaks in front of family, media and University of Michigan faculty members during a press conference inside the Junge Family Champions Center in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024.

Moore, the Wolverines' former offensive coordinator and offensive line coach, inherits a Michigan team that has won three straight against Ohio State — the Wolverines' longest winning streak since 1995-97.

But Moore said that streak "doesn't give us an automatic for the next one."

If Michigan were to beat Ohio State in 2024, the Wolverines would have its longest win streak against the Buckeyes since 1988-91.

Moore led Michigan to a 30-24 win against Ohio State in Ann Arbor Nov. 25: the final game of Harbaugh's three-game suspension to end the 2023 regular season tied to an ongoing investigation into alleged in-person scouting and sign stealing.

Moore has coached at Michigan since 2019 after stops with Louisville and Central Michigan.

