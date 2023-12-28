Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh dodges NFL questions, is focused on Rose Bowl vs. Alabama

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is focused on the Rose Bowl while rumors swirl about his potential return to the NFL sidelines.

Harbaugh dodged questions gauging his interest in becoming an NFL head coach again while speaking to reporters at Disneyland in advance of the Rose Bowl.

“Just a very one-track mind about this game. Right now, just have fun with the family and the team and the players. We’re at the happiest place on earth. We’re gonna enjoy ourselves and get back to business. See if we can dominate the day. Got some good meeting tonight and wake up tomorrow and practice. See if we can dominate that day,” Harbaugh said to reporters. “This is like straight out of the Jackie Harbaugh playbook. One day at a time. One play at a time. That’s how we’re approaching each day.”

Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines are set to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Rose Bowl on Monday.

The 60-year-old head coach has been at the helm at Michigan since 2015.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh smiles during a welcome event for the team at Disneyland.

Harbaugh’s flirted with a potential return to the NFL in recent years. He was the head coach for the San Francisco 49ers for four seasons (2011-2014). He registered a 44-19-1 record and led the franchise to an appearance in Super Bowl 47.

Many expect Harbaugh to be an NFL head coaching candidate during this year’s hiring circle. There are currently three NFL head coaching vacancies (Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers), and more jobs are anticipated to be available.

Harbaugh made USA TODAY Sports’ list of five coaching candidate the Chargers should consider. Harbaugh has Southern California ties in addition to his NFL coaching experience. Harbaugh was a quarterback for the then-San Diego Chargers from 1999-2000 and he was the head coach at University of San Diego from 2004-2006.

Nevertheless, Harbaugh is taking it “one day at a time" amid speculation about his coaching future.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Tyler Dragon on X @TheTylerDragon.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jim Harbaugh dodges NFL questions, focused on Michigan in Rose Bowl