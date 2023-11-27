Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh: 'This, to me, was the best Ohio State team we've faced'

Jim Harbaugh may have not been on the sideline Saturday. But he was impressed from what he saw out of Ohio State.

After Michigan's 30-24 win against the Buckeyes Saturday to cement a trip to a third-straight Big Ten championship game, Harbaugh praised the Buckeyes on a conference call ahead of the Wolverines' matchup with Iowa Saturday.

"This, to me, was the best Ohio State team we've faced," Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh was serving the third game of a three-game suspension issued by the Big Ten conference as Michigan is under investigation by the NCAA for a sign-stealing scandal.

While the Buckeyes lost their third game in three years to Michigan — their first three-game losing streak since 1995-97 — Ohio State recorded 378 yards of offense compared to the Wolverines' 338.

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord completed 18 of 30 pass attempts for 271 yards and two touchdowns, but threw two interceptions, including one that secured the Michigan win with 25 seconds left.

But Michigan prevailed, a moment Harbaugh called "one of the happiest moments of my life."

Michigan will try for its first four-game win streak against Ohio State in 2024, something the Wolverines have not done since 1988-91.

Michigan will face Iowa Saturday in the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis.

