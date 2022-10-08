Michigan coach carted off the field against Indiana

There was a scary situation in Bloomington, Indiana during the first quarter of the Michigan vs. Indiana game.

Michigan running back’s coach Mike Hart reportedly collapsed on the sideline and the medical cart had to take him off the sideline to get medical attention. The team took a knee around their coach.

Hart appeared to be fully alert, moving his head around, speaking and he gave two thumbs up while being carted out.

The former Michigan running back standout is in his second season coaching in Ann Arbor. There have been no reported health issues surrounding Hart.

We will keep you updated when we hear any updates.

