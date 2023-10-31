Michigan CFP rankings: Chairman says Wolverines at No. 3 unrelated to sign-stealing scandal

In what has been something of a recurring theme in the 2023 college football season, Michigan has once again found itself in the news.

Thankfully for Wolverines fans, it has nothing to do with the program's alleged sign-stealing scandal, but instead where Jim Harbaugh's team ranks in the first set of CFP rankings. The College Football Playoff selection committee departed from both the US LBM Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 in placing Michigan at No. 3 in Tuesday's rankings; the Wolverines ranked second in both the Coaches and AP polls.

REQUIRED READING: Michigan sign-stealing updates: Latest news in NCAA investigation into Jim Harbaugh's team

Michigan's placement at No. 3 was something of a surprise, considering not only the dominance of Harbaugh's team in 2023, but also the teams in front of them: Georgia at No. 2 and hated archrival Ohio State at No. 1. But College Football Playoff chairman Boo Coorigan assured Michigan's rank had nothing to do with the ongoing investigation into their sign-stealing scandal.

"Our job as we look at it is to rank the teams, to follow our protocols," Coorigan told ESPN's Rece Davis on the ESPN broadcast. "And as we looked at it, that really wasn't part of any of the discussions that occurred during our time together. It's an NCAA issue. It's not a CFP issue.

"At this point in time, as we're looking at this, we want to make sure that we get not only the top four teams, but the top 25 teams right."

The CFP Selection Committee Chair Boo Corrigan on the Michigan sign-stealing scandal.

"Our job is to rank the teams, follow our protocols, as we went through it, that wasn't part of the discussion in our time together...we view it as an NCAA issue, not a CFP issue." pic.twitter.com/a7XrSmMAzp — Alyssa Charlston (@Alyssacharlston) October 31, 2023

As for why the Buckeyes ranked No. 1, two spots over Michigan, Coorigan said it was myriad factors, including top wins (over No. 11 Penn State and No. 15 Penn State), a staunch defense and playmakers on offense (notably Marvin Harrison Jr.)

Either way, it's a nice departure that any outrage regarding the Wolverines' program is a result of actual football (or, at least, is football-tangent). Even better news: Michigan (8-0, 5-0 in Big Ten play) is completely in control of its destiny, and even has a chance to take on the Buckeyes to end the regular season.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Michigan CFP rankings: Wolverines at No. 3 unrelated to sign-stealing