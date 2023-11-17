Michigan booster 'Uncle T' helped fund Connor Stalions' sign-stealing scheme | Report

The NCAA presented evidence to Michigan this week that suggested a program booster known as "Uncle T" may have at least partially funded the sign-stealing operation led by former Wolverines staffer Connor Stalions, according to a report from Yahoo Sports on Friday.

The NCAA also brought forth evidence implicating an assistant coach for destroying computer evidence after news of the scandal initially surfaced. According to the Yahoo report, the assistant coach was linebackers coach Chris Partridge, who was fired by Michigan earlier Friday.

Partridge hadn't been aware of Stalions' advanced scouting involvement, according to the report, but still acted after the news emerged to destroy evidence.

The NCAA's findings reportedly led Michigan to back away from a restraining order against the Big Ten and commissioner Tony Petitti on Thursday and accept Harbaugh's three-game suspension levied by the conference.

The NCAA has yet to provide evidence implicating Harbaugh in the sign-stealing probe. Harbaugh also has denied any knowledge of the scheme.

A Michigan booster by the name "Uncle T" helped fund Stalions' scouting scheme with "thousands of dollars," according to the Yahoo report, citing NCAA documents.

Stalions was a recruiting analyst for the Wolverines who traveled to numerous games to scout Michigan opponents, which is a violation of the Big Ten's sportsmanship policy because the scouting happened in-person. Stalions was initially suspended without pay on Oct. 20 before he resigned Nov. 3 after refusing to comply with the NCAA's investigation.

Harbaugh, who missed the Wolverines' 24-15 win over Penn State last weekend as part of the suspension, will miss Michigan's game against Maryland on Saturday and the season finale against No. 2 Ohio State.

