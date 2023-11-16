Michigan, Big Ten resolve litigation; Jim Harbaugh will serve remainder of suspension

Jim Harbaugh wanted to be Tom Cruise. Apparently, he realized there was a greater chance he'd be Jack Nicholson.

Michigan has issued a statement accepting the three-game suspension of its head coach. It ends the lawsuit filed by Michigan against the Big Ten, and it cancels Friday's hearing on whether the suspension would be blocked while the litigation was pending.

"This morning, the University, Coach Harbaugh, and the Big Ten resolved their pending litigation," Michigan said, via Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports. "The Conference agreed to close its investigation, and the University and Coach Harbaugh agreed to accept the three-game suspension. Coach Harbaugh, with the University's support, decided to accept this sanction to return the focus to our student-athletes and their performance on the field. The Conference has confirmed that it is not aware of any information suggesting Coach Harbaugh's involvement in the allegations. The University continues to cooperate fully with the NCAA's investigation."

The closure of the Big Ten investigation amounts to nothing more than Michigan creating the impression that it got something tangible for dropping the lawsuit. The truth is that Michigan got nothing. The truth is that Michigan capitulated to the Big Ten.

There are other truths that might not be known, including (for example) the possibility that the presiding judge got the lawyers on the phone yesterday and made it clear that she did not see enough to conclude that the suspension should be stayed — and that the two sides would be wise to come up with a settlement based on that information.

Do I know whether that happened here? No. Do I know things like that occur from time to time in the sausage-making factory that is the dispensation of justice through the American court system? Absolutely.

Bottom line? Michigan lost. And it finagled a meaningless quid pro quo to create the perception that it didn't lose.

Harbaugh will miss this weekend's game at Maryland, and next weekend's showdown with Ohio State. He is still permitted to coach the team during the week.