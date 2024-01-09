Michigan beats Washington to win CFB National Championship
The University of Michigan Wolverines completed their undefeated season, beating the University of Washington Huskies 34-13 to win their first title since 1997.
The University of Michigan Wolverines completed their undefeated season, beating the University of Washington Huskies 34-13 to win their first title since 1997.
The Wolverines jumped out to an early lead and then pulled away in the second half.
Hail to the victors! The Wolverines are national champs.
The Wolverines went up early and then pulled away late.
The 2023 college football season is officially in the books, as Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines football team pounded the Washington Huskies 34-13 on Monday night in Houston, securing a perfect season and the program's first national championship since 1997.
Corum scored two touchdowns and anchored a Michigan rushing attack that tallied 303 yards on the ground.
Both teams are 7-7 against the total this season.
It's the fourth title game matchup between undefeated teams in the CFP era.
Michigan will try to win its first CFP game after losing in the semifinals the last two seasons. But playoff powerhouse Alabama stands in the way.
Heisman runner-up Michael Penix Jr. threw for 430 yards and 2 TDs.
From fumbles to rumbles, here are the five plays that defined this year's Michigan-Alabama Rose Bowl.
Michigan will be playing for a national title.
The gap between the Huskies and the rest of the Big East has slowly closed since they rejoined the conference for the 2020-21 season.
By winning the national title, Michigan players and coaches feel like they've done enough to prove they succeeded without the aid of sign-stealing.
Today's edition includes college football's grand finale, potential history coming to Cooperstown, Djokovic's superpower, and more.
Tyrese Haliburton had a towel over his head as he was carried off the court Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The Raiders went 5-4 in Pierce's nine games at the helm this season.
Barkley enters another offseason without long-term security and the franchise tag hanging over his head.
The playoff field is set and Wild Card Weekend is going to be must watch television. Or in the case of Dolphins- Chiefs, a must stream on Peacock. But before we dive into the postseason later this week, Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens put one final bow on the regular season and give out their 2023 fantasy awards.
The news on Sam LaPorta's injury is good, but that doesn't mean he'll play this week.
Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren remain atop the rankings, but it's Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Brandin Podziemski who have been the biggest surprises this season.