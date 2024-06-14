Michigan beat writer calls Ryan Day ‘walking excuse’

Prior to 2021, the Michigan fanbase and beat writers couldn’t really say much because the Wolverines were in a historic slump against Ohio State, losing eight in a row and 15-of-16.

But now, after three-straight wins over the Buckeyes, everyone wearing the colors of Maize and Blue have come out of the woodwork to stake a claim to the rivalry and beat their chest. That includes some of the Michigan beat writers.

This week, 247Sports’ Sam Webb visited the Paul Finebaum show to discuss OSU’s shortcomings vs. Michigan under Ryan Day and didn’t really hold back. He called Day out for not taking ownership of Ohio State not being able to beat Michigan.

“I think Ryan Day is a walking excuse,” Webb told Finebaum. “He may not say it explicitly, but the vibe he gives off — the vibe the fanbase I think parrots for him — is that there’s always a reason that they haven’t achieved championship success. There’s a reason that Michigan has beaten up on them the last three years. And it’s everything but Michigan was just better. You know, it was the elements the first year weren’t to their favor. It was, you had a few bad plays with the new defensive coordinator the second year, and last year they want to put it on the signs even though the sign-stealer guy wasn’t around the second-half of the season. So. you know, no excuses this year.”

"I think Ryan Day is a Walking Excuse" Tell us how you really feel, @SamWebb77 ! https://t.co/0wFyISkhJ6 pic.twitter.com/ipvT2jPQND — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) June 12, 2024

Well, we’ll just let that rest in place and walk away slowly. Let’s hope the “vibe” this year is one where the order of the college football universe is restored as it has been prior to three-short years. One where Ohio State owns Michigan again.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire