Michigan has ‘beat Georgia’ period in practice

You know your program is at the top when marquee teams add your name to practice periods. That seems to be the case now with the Michigan Wolverines, who reportedly have added a ‘beat Georgia’ period to their practice lineup.

Interesting nugget from @BruceFeldmanCFB on with @MoveTheSticks @BuckyBrooks saying that in addition to having a ‘Beat Ohio State’ team period, Michigan has added a ‘Beat Georgia’ period too. — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) June 26, 2023

Having practices built around beating your historic rival is one thing, but naming a team you’ve faced only three times in history is an interesting tactic.

Michigan is 2-0 over Big Ten rival Ohio State over the last two seasons. Do the Wolverines expect a similar outcome if another matchup with the Bulldogs happens in the future?

Head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines obviously remember the 34-11 beatdown the Bulldogs delivered in the 2021 College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl.

Michigan had a chance to avenge that loss last season in the semifinal versus TCU and fell to the Horned Frogs 51-45.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire