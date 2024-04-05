Michigan basketball forward Terrance Williams II has entered the transfer portal, a U-M spokesman confirmed to the Free Press on Thursday.

Williams, a team captain, has one more year of eligibility after playing through the 2020-21 season as a freshman. This season, he averaged a career-best 12.4 points and 4.5 rebounds, shooting a career-best 39.7% from the 3-point line.

The 6-7 forward from Clinton, Maryland, was one of the few consistent options for the Wolverines, who have hired Dusty May as head coach after five seasons of Juwan Howard. Fellow starters Dug McDaniel (Kansas State) and Tarris Reed Jr. have also hit the portal.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball's Terrance Williams II enters NCAA transfer portal