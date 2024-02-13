Michigan basketball's task doesn't get any easier with trip to No. 14 Illinois

With consecutive road games on the docket and a short turnaround in between them, Michigan basketball said they didn't even have time for formal interviews.

The Wolverines (8-16, 3-10 Big Ten) feel they have too much work to do as they continue to try and claw their way out of the Big Ten basement, a task that certainly doesn't appear to get any easier at No. 14 Illinois (17-6, 8-4 Big Ten) the league's second place team on Tuesday.

The Illini have had an overwhelmingly positive season, but will likely come in rather perturbed having allowed an eight-point lead to slip away in an 88-80 loss in East Lansing over the weekend.

Any positive vibes coach Juwan Howard and company may have temporarily stumbled into on the heels of a victory over then-top-10 Wisconsin have been instantly wiped away. That came courtesy of Nebraska, 79-59, as Michigan fell behind by 30 points in the first half and never got within 15 the rest of the way.

Illinois forward Marcus Domask, center, is trapped by Michigan guard Jaelin Llewellyn, left, and Dug McDaniel, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

While it was a particularly tough road environment, Nebraska is 14-1 at home on the season, as much is the case with the Fighting Illini, who are 12-2 at State Farm Center this season.

"They were the aggressor from the beginning of the game," Howard told Michigan play-by-play announcer Brian Boesch on the program's "Defend The Block" podcast in Lincoln following the loss. "But I love how our guys didn't give in. We could have easily said 'You know what, this is not our night' and pack it in and say 'You can have this.' I didn't see that. I still saw fight in our guys."

Still, the response was not enough, as a shorthanded Michigan without point guard Dug McDaniel (academic road suspension) fell to 0-4 in games he has had to miss.

The lack of a true primary ball-handler facilitating the offense has been the Wolverines' undoing in recent games, as they average just 60.3 points without McDaniel on 36.5% shooting, compared to 79.0 points with him on 47.2% shooting.

Three of the team's four worst offensive nights of the year have come with McDaniel not in the arena as Jaelin Llewellyn, who's operated as the primary ball handler in McDaniel's absence, has 23 turnovers compared to just 14 assists.

“He's obviously not 100%, but he's giving it his all,” Howard said. “Jaelin had blood pouring from his knee area (at Purdue). That just shows the level of toughness that he has been able to provide for the team and giving everything he can to the team. I admire and respect that.”

Michigan coach Juwan Howard talks with guard Dug McDaniel during U-M's 60-56 win on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Crisler Center.

The Fighting Illini, however, have been an anomaly in that regard, operating all season without a true point guard, yet still creating matchup problems all over the court.

Terrence Shannon Jr. — who began his career at Texas Tech, then tried to transfer to Michigan last season before it became clear his credits wouldn't move over successfully, so he then opted to join Illinois — averages a team-best 20.5 points per game and he's finding his footing again.

He missed a handful of games in December and January when he was charged with sexual assault after an alleged incident in September. A federal judge granted his request for a temporary restraining order and he was deemed eligible to rejoin his team.

He just scored 28 over the weekend in a loss in East Lansing.

Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) drives on Michigan forward Terrance Williams II (5) in the first half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024.

Illinois also features Marcus Domask (15.5 points per game), Quincy Guerrier (10.7 points and 7.4 rebounds) and one of the best defenders and most versatile bigs in the league in Coleman Hawkins (12.1 points, 6.2 rebounds), along with tough perimeter players like Saginaw native Ty Rodgers and 3-point weapon Luke Goode.

A team as well-rounded and deep as Illinois figures to create problems for Michigan, whose defensive efficiency (114.2 per 110 possessions) is the worst in the league. Howard is 0-7 against the Fighting Illini all-time as a coach.

Next up: Fighting Illini

Matchup: Michigan (8-16, 3-10 Big Ten) vs. No. 14 Illinois (17-6, 8-4).

Tipoff: 7 p.m. Tuesday; State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois.

TV/radio: Peacock (streaming online only); WWJ (950-AM).

