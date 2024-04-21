Michigan basketball's red hot weekend continues, landing guard Tre Donaldson from Auburn

Michigan basketball program continued its upward trajectory Sunday afternoon.

Tre Donaldson, a former Auburn guard, officially announced his commitment to the Wolverines, days after the 6-foot-3, 200-pounder took a visit to Ann Arbor, and briefly went live on social media wearing the Wolverines jersey.

Donaldson, who just finished his sophomore season, is rated a four-star transfer according to 247Sports, the No. 17 available point guard and No. 67 ranked player. The Tallahassee native played 35 games last season at Auburn, where he averaged 6.7 points on 47.1% shooting from the floor and 41.2% from long range in 19.2 minutes per game.

Donaldson scored in double figures 10 times, which included a career-high 15 points vs. UNC-Ashville, but perhaps the best performance of his career was when he had 14 points, six rebounds and four assists vs. rival Alabama.

READ MORE: Warde Manuel is starting to show a new side and it's one Michigan fans should like

It continues a busy stretch for new head coach Dusty May and the Wolverines, who landed a commitment from four-star prospect Justin Pippen, son of NBA superstar Scottie Pippen on Friday, as well as verbal pledges from transfer portal commits in former Yale center Danny Wolf and North Texas point guard Rubin Jones over the weekend.

A source told the Free Press the expectation is there will be more news coming in terms of guard depth.

MUST LISTEN: Make "Hail Yes!" your go-to Michigan Wolverines podcast, available anywhere you listen to podcasts (Apple, Spotify).

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Tre Donaldson commits to Michigan basketball, continuing huge weekend