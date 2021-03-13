Michigan basketball's loss to OSU has folks blasting final 3-point attempt, Juwan Howard

The only time Michigan basketball and Ohio State met during the regular season, the Wolverines closed out the win in dramatic fashion. Fast forward a few weeks later, and it was a different setting but even more drama.

After Ohio State took a 13-point lead with just over five minutes left, the Wolverines stormed back with 17 points to pull within one and put themselves in position to win. Michigan point guard Mike Smith had the ball in his hands looking to make a play, but his step-back jumper with two seconds left fell with a thud off the rim. Ohio State survived another scare and Michigan's conference tournament run ended.

The Buckeyes hang on! @OhioStateHoops will play in the @bigten Championship Game. pic.twitter.com/T55d9HO5JL — CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) March 13, 2021

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard had a timeout, but it was clear he wanted the ball in Smith's hands. Still, THAT result? It would be easy to point out Smith's poor shooting afternoon (1-for-10 up to that point) but at the same time, you also understand that Howard wants to trust the guys that brought him there. No matter what people think about the ending, Howard's plan went well ... until the miss.

Just ask Howard ...

Juwan Howard: "Got exactly what we wanted. Mike for the ball screen, we got a switch. We got a good look at it." — Orion Sang (@orion_sang) March 13, 2021

Folks on Twitter wern't as positive about it, though ...

Michigan had a timeout left, and I'm sure Juwan Howard wishes he used it and stressed what he wanted to do at the end.



They got the switch they wanted, Justice Sueing on Hunter Dickinson. When you're in the double bonus, Mike Smith has to feed him, especially with that matchup. — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 13, 2021

Juwan Howard was playing to win, but even at that, seems to me you move it a little earlier down low or drive to allow for fouls, rebounds, kick-outs, etc. Off-balance 3-pointer could not have been the plan.



Still, beats mowing the lawn, eh?



Hats off the Bucks. Gritty game. — John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) March 13, 2021

I hated that ending when Mike Smith dribbled the ball instead of passing inside. What was he thinking? https://t.co/Qb6Ccm7Nvw — Elaine Mittleman (@elainemittleman) March 13, 2021

It's easy to pick apart the last play, and it may deserve some scrutiny but if you're a Michigan fan, better to have this happen Saturday, instead of next week in the NCAA tournament.

