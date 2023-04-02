Michigan basketball's Kobe Bufkin joins exodus, declares for 2023 NBA draft

The third of three major dominoes has fallen for Michigan basketball.

Standout sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin will forego his remaining collegiate eligibility and enter the NBA draft, the team announced Sunday. Bufkin, who was named third-team All Big Ten, finished third on the team at 14.0 points per game, to go with 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists across 33 games.

He joins Hunter Dickinson who entered the transfer portal Friday and Jett Howard who declared for the NBA draft last week as U-M's three leading scorers who exit the program.

"To my U of M family, it has been an amazing experience, being a part of such an iconic university," his post read in part. "This is including the Ann Arbor community, the outstanding academic experience and of course my basketball brotherhood. A brotherhood that I will forever hold close to my heart.

"After lots of prayer and consideration, I have decided to declare for thee 2023 NBA Draft. Hail, Buff out."

While the 2022-23 season was disappointing for Michigan (18-16, 11-9 Big Ten) which missed the NCAA Tournament for just the second time in 13 years, Bufkin's development was without question the bright spot as he progressed from a freshman who played less than 15 minutes per game into a projected first round pick.

Despite his sophomore status, Bufkin, 19, was the youngest player on U-M's roster last season. He improved his 3-point shooting from 22.2% as a freshman to 35.5% as a sophomore on more than triple the volume.

