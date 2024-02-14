Michigan basketball's Juwan Howard tells Illinois 'you're welcome' for Terrence Shannon

Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard didn't need a reminder that Terrence Shannon once was a Wolverine — even if it was briefly.

But the now-Illinois senior guard gave the Wolverines coach one anyway Tuesday night inside State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois: He led No. 14 Illinois with 31 points in a 97-68 victory over Michigan. In a moment of levity, Howard offered a quip in his postgame news conference following Shannon's standout performance:

"You're welcome," Howard said.

Shannon, of course, verbally committed to Howard and Michigan in 2022 after the latter recruited him in the NCAA transfer portal after three seasons at Texas Tech. But the 6-foot-6 guard ultimately flipped his committed to Illinois, making the Terrence Shannon Era in Ann Harbor short-lived.

"Terrence Shannon is a guy that I recruited to the University of Michigan as you all are very aware of and you're welcome. He's played extremely well since he's been here (at Illinois)."

Shannon, who is averaging 21.1 points for the Illini this season, recently returned to Illinois after his suspension from the team amid rape charges. They were since lifted by a judge.

"He started the season playing great basketball, then went into that break and came out of it as if he hasn't lost a step and that is so hard to do sitting out for the amount of time that he did," Howard said. "I commend (the Illinois) staff to being able to support him throughout this process.

"I wish Terrence to stay healthy and finish this year as I think he has a lot of basketball ahead of him."

Shannon is widely considered as a projected lottery pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Michigan, who has now lost 10 of its last 12 games, is back in action Saturday against in-state rival Michigan State at 8 p.m. ET at the Breslin Center.

