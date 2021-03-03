Michigan basketball's Juwan Howard: 'Not concerned' about status of Isaiah Livers' ankle

Isaiah Livers says he is "not entirely sure" about the status of his right ankle after he rolled it during Michigan basketball's 76-53 loss to Illinois on Tuesday night.

“I still have adrenaline, emotions about the game,” Livers said. “I felt pretty good moving around afterwards. I’ll just get re-evaluated.”

The senior forward was injured while attempting to rebound with just over 15 minutes remaining in the second half. His lower right leg was rolled up upon and Livers immediately came up limping and called for a substitution.

Livers received brief medical attention on U-M's bench and then re-entered the game just over 90 seconds later. He exited the game with 5:44 left and the Wolverines trailing by 26. He played 31 minutes — eight of which came after the rolled ankle.

“I’m not concerned about it,” said Juwan Howard. “If there was concern, my trainer would have told me.”

Entering Tuesday, Livers was averaging 14.5 points, second-most on the team, and shooting 45.3% from 3-point range. He missed 10 games last season due to a groin and right ankle injury. He suffered an injury to his left ankle during his freshman season.

