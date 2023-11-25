Juwan Howard is still waiting to make his official return as head coach for Michigan basketball, but he is already creating fireworks from the bench.

In his third game returning to the bench after offseason heart surgery, Howard was ejected at the end of the first half of Friday's game against Texas Tech for arguing a call.

Howard, who had his heart procedure in mid-September, returned to the sidelines for Michigan's run in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in Nassau, Bahamas. Howard has been on the sidelines for all three of the Wolverines' games, but Phil Martelli has continued as the acting head coach.

Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard reacts during the first half against the Stanford Cardinal at Imperial Arena on Paradise Island, Bahamas, on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023.

He spent most of the first half on his feet coaching with Martelli as the Wolverines fell behind, 35-21, in the first 20 minutes. At the end of the half, Texas Tech was awarded an extra possession after an inadvertent whistle with 4 seconds remaining. Howard was ejected after protesting.

Devan Cambridge came down with a rebound and thought time ran out and appeared to travel with the ball. The referees blew the whistle but did not make a call and went to review to make a decision. After some deliberation, Texas Tech was given possession again with 4 seconds remaining for an inadvertent whistle.

Texas Tech did not score, but that did not change Howard's feelings about the officiating at the end of the half. After the final possession, Howard went up to the referees for a spirited conversation and was promptly ejected after a few seconds.

Texas Tech was awarded four technical free throws at the start of the second half and made three of them to take a 38-21 lead. Michigan fans chanted "Refs, you suck" while the free throws were being taken.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball's Juwan Howard ejected in third game back on bench