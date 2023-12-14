Michigan basketball's Juwan Howard altercation reportedly started over comment about program

More details are emerging about the alleged incident between Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard and strength and conditioning head coach Jon Sanderson.

According to multiple reports, Howard and Sanderson had a confrontation last week during practice. Rumors circulated online following Michigan's 90-80 road win on Sunday over Iowa that there was a physical altercation, but it quickly came out there were no punches thrown.

Michigan basketball and the university declined to comment on the alleged incident the following day.

The Athletic reported on Wednesday Sanderson filed an HR claim following a "heated dispute" between he and Howard over the recovery and rehabilitation of Jace Howard, Juwan's son and a junior on the team who is recovering from a right leg stress fracture. The HR claim is still under review by the university, according to the report.

Jeff Goodman, a college basketball reporter for Stadium, said while making an appearance on the "Field of 68" podcast on Tuesday that his sources had a similar story. Goodman said Sanderson and Howard were arguing "nose-to-nose."

"(Jace Howard) was in the training room and was walking out, and got into it with a trainer first.” Goodman said. “Almost to the point of berating the trainer — over the line. The strength coach, Jon Sanderson, hears it and he gets pissed off. He thought Jace was going way over the line.”

According to Goodman, Sanderson said "That’s why the effin’ culture is the way it is around here" in response to Jace's comments, which Juwan overheard and started the heated argument.

Another one of Juwan's son, Jett, who played at Michigan last season and is now with the Orlando Magic, came to his father's defense online after the reports circulated. Jett said people should wait to know the whole story before speculating, and also took a dig at people spreading false reports.

Before y’all make any speculations about something know the full story. Grown men acting like middle schoolers spreading false rumors/information and trying to degrade another man. Grow up, hella childish.. He ain’t hit no one either, stop with the bs. — Jett Howard (@JettHoward5) December 13, 2023

Juwan Howard, who has not served as head coach yet this season as he continues to recover from heart surgery on Sept. 15, has been no stranger to confrontation in his time in charge at Michigan. Despite not serving as head coach this season, Howard has been ejected from a game once already this season. He also has a history of scuffling with other coaches in recent years.

Howard has a "zero tolerance policy" in his contract that dates back to his most infamous fight at Wisconsin in February of 2022. Howard was fined $40,000 and suspended five games for hitting Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft in the face during a skirmish in the postgame handshake line.

In the 2021 Big Ten tournament, Howard was ejected in the second half of a ball game after he and Maryland coach Mark Turgeon got into a screaming match during a timeout. Howard, who was assessed two technical fouls and tossed from the game, had to be physically restrained by multiple staff members.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan's Juwan Howard altercation started over comment about program