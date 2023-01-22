Michigan basketball's Jett Howard goes down with apparent leg injury vs. Minnesota

Michigan basketball's path toward an NCAA tournament berth already wasn't an easy one and it may have just gotten even harder.

Late in the first half against Minnesota on Sunday at Crisler Center, Wolverines standout freshman Jett Howard appeared to roll his ankle while going for a loose ball and immediately went to the floor. Howard grabbed at his left ankle with one hand and pulled his jersey over his face with his other, as medical personnel attended to him on the court.

Michigan Wolverines guard Jett Howard (13) looks to pass during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center.

The crowd was silent for nearly two minutes before Howard got up and was helped off the court by trainers without putting any weight on his left leg. He went to the bench where he sat for a few moments before he made his way to the locker room.

Michigan ruled Howard out for the rest of Sunday's game with the injury.

A Michigan spokesman told the Free Press he was getting examined at halftime.

Howard has been one of Michigan's best players this season, second on the team in scoring (15.4 points per game) to go with 2.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He scored a career-high 34 points at Iowa last Thursday and has scored in double figures in 16 of Michigan's first 18 games.

Howard was struggling on Sunday before his injury; the freshman was 0-for-5 from the floor and 0-for-2 from 3-point range in 15 minutes.

