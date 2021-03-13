Michigan basketball's Isaiah Livers out indefinitely with stress injury to right foot

Michigan basketball was delivered a huge blow to its Big Ten tournament and NCAA tournament chances on Saturday morning.

The team announced that senior forward Isaiah Livers will be out indefinitely after an MRI revealed a stress injury to his right foot.

The Wolverines will play Ohio State in the Big Ten tournament semifinals on Saturday. The NCAA tournament begins on Thursday with the First Four and Friday and next Saturday with the first round.

More on this story to come on freep.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball's Isaiah Livers out indefinitely (right foot injury)