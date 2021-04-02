Michigan basketball's Isaiah Livers has foot surgery, could be out six months

Michigan basketball's Isaiah Livers had surgery on his right foot, the program announced Friday night.

The senior forward is expected to require at least six months to recover.

The surgery took place at Methodist Sports Medicine Center in Carmel, Indiana, and occurred in consultation with Michigan's team physicians, according to a release from the program.

Livers, one of the stars of U-M's Big Ten championship squad, missed the NCAA tournament due to a stress injury in his right foot. The injury was initially diagnosed following Michigan's March 13 Big Ten tournament victory over Maryland, in which Livers played just 15 minutes and seemed to be in discomfort.

Michigan's Isaiah Livers, out with a foot injury, cheers during the Big Ten tournament semifinal against Ohio State on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Livers wore a protective boot over his right foot and missed the Wolverines' elimination from the Big Ten tourney the next day, as well as Michigan's four NCAA tournament games.

According to the release, Livers chose to undergo surgery "after consultation with family and medical professionals."

Based on the expected recovery time, Livers will miss the NBA's pre-draft process — assuming he does not take advantage of the free year of eligibility granted by the NCAA — with the combine scheduled for June 21-27 and the draft July 29. It is a tough blow for Livers, who is not a lock to be drafted.

Livers was a second team All-Big Ten selection this season, averaging a career-high 13.1 points on 45.7% shooting. He also averaged a career-high 6 rebounds and 2 assists while shooting a career-best 43.1% on 5 3-point attempts per game.

