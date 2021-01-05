Michigan basketball's Hunter Dickinson ready to show 'we're for real' vs. another top team

Two of the Big Ten's top players will be the focal matchup Wednesday night in Ann Arbor.

Hunter Dickinson, standing 7-foot-1, has been named Freshman of the Week four consecutive times, leads Michigan basketball with 16.9 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

Liam Robbins, at 7-foot, is averaging 14.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.8 blocks for Minnesota after transferring from Drake this offseason. He is the reigning Big Ten Player of the Week.

The big men will go head-to-head as the Wolverines, No. 9 in the country, take on No. 17 Minnesota (8:30 p.m., Big Ten Network).

Michigan guard Franz Wagner (21) and center Hunter Dickinson celebrate a play against Northwestern during the second half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.

“I think this will be a very good matchup for me," Dickinson said. "I’m excited to play against another really good big man, especially in-conference. I think this will be a good test for me and the rest of the team to see how we react after a nice win against a ranked opponent.

"I think we’d like to come out there and play really well and and show to the rest of the country that we’re for real and I think coach Howard and the rest of the coaching staff will put a good game-plan for me and the rest of the team to go against them.”

Dickinson has scored in double digits every game this season and is averaging 19.2 points over the past five games. He scored a career-high 26 points on 10 of 11 shooting at Maryland on New Year's Eve. However, he has yet to face a center as accomplished and experienced as Robbins, who has been crucial to No. 17 Minnesota's early-season success.

"(Robbins is) a big body," said point guard Mike Smith. "... He works hard. He also is a good shot blocker. And he does his work early. It’s not like Hunter has never played vs. somebody of his caliber ever in his life. He just has to lock in and do his work early and not let him get the ball early on the post touch and also go attack him on offense. He has to guard Hunter and Hunter has to guard him, so it’s going to be a battle down there in the post. I’m excited to see it tomorrow.”

Michigan associate head coach Phil Martelli answers a question during media day at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.

Martelli wins award

The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced Tuesday that assistant coach Phil Martelli was the recipient of the 2020-21 Guardians of the Game Award for Leadership.

The award, according to the NABC, is "presented annually for advocacy, education, leadership and service." Martelli will officially receive the award during the NABC's virtual convention, which will take place before the Final Four.

"It's humbling for me to receive this honor," Martelli said in a release. "When I think about what needs to be done to move our game and profession to that next level and to assist others in need is what makes me get up every day. It isn't to be recognized. I have tried to make it about others. I am just blessed for the opportunity and the advantages to offer help and make a difference."

Martelli is in his second season as an assistant at Michigan after previously serving as the head coach at Saint Joseph's for 24 seasons, where he compiled a record of 444-328.

