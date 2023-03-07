Michigan basketball's Hunter Dickinson named All-Big Ten first team; Spartans, Wolverines honored

Six different players from the Michigan and Michigan State men's basketball teams will need to make some room on their nightstand for some new hardware coming their way.

The Big Ten announced its 2022-23 regular season award winners and three Wolverines and three Spartans made the cut. For U-M, junior Hunter Dickinson was named first team by media, while sophomore Kobe Bufkin and freshman Jett Howard were named to the third team by coaches.

(From left) Michigan forward Jace Howard, guard Joey Baker and guard Jett Howard celebrate with center Hunter Dickinson in overtime of U-M's 87-79 win over Wisconsin on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at Crisler Center.

Howard was also named to the All-Freshman team.

For the Spartans, senior guard Tyson Walker was named to the second team by the coaches, junior guard AJ Hoggard was named third team by media and senior forward Joey Hauser was an honorable mention.

Michigan State's Joey Hauser, right, celebrates his 3-pointer with Tyson Walker, left, against Iowa during the second half on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at the Breslin Center in Lansing.

It's the third time in as many years that Dickinson finds himself on the all league team, his second time earning first team honors. The 7-foot-1 center averaged 18.2 points and a career-high 9.0 rebounds per game, finishing fourth in the league in each category.

Dickinson recorded 13 double-doubles in 31 games, seven of which came since the beginning of February and in each of his last four. Dickinson extended his game on the offensive end, shooting 42.3% on 3-pointers up nearly 10 percentage points (32.8%) from last season and became just the eight U-M basketball player ever to record at least 1,500 points and 750 rebounds.

Dickinson has long been a proven commodity, but perhaps nobody else in the conference made as significant a sophomore leap as Bufkin.

Michigan guard Kobe Bufkin makes a jump shot against Wisconsin guard Max Klesmit during the first half on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at Crisler Center.

The Grand Rapids native went from playing 10 minutes a game, to the team's second-leading scorer and one of the best players in the league over the back half of the season, averaging 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

Bufkin scored in double figures in 19 of his final 23 games after doing so in just four of his first eight. Bufkin scored 15 points for the first time in his career in the Big Ten opener against Minnesota, then did so 13 times in the next 22 games as he led the team with 40 steals and 33.7 minutes per game.

Howard scored 21 points in his career debut — the first U-M freshman to score more than 20 in a debut since Jamal Crawford in 1999 — and never looked back. The son of head coach Juwan Howard played in 28 games (he missed three games with two separate ankle injuries) and finished second on the team scoring 14.5 points per game and shot 37.1% on 3-pointers.

Michigan guard Jett Howard shoots during the first half on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Bloomington, Indiana.

Howard made 76 3-pointers and needs just five more to pass Nik Stauskas, (80 in 2012-13) for the most all-time in a freshman season. His best night came at Iowa, when he scored a career-high 34 points and hit seven long balls, though U-M fell in OT.

For MSU, Walker emerged as the closer as the season progressed, scoring in double figures in 15 of the final 17 games of the year.

The senior averaged 14.8 points per game, 2.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists as he became a lethal shooter from the outside. Walker was sixth in the Big Ten in 3-point shooting (42.9%) while attempting more than four per game.

Michigan State's A.J. Hoggard celebrates a play against Ohio State during the first half on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Breslin Center.

Hoggard took a big step forward as a junior, averaging a career-best 12.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and finished second among all players in the Big Ten at 6.1 assists per game. He improved his 3-point shooting by 9%, his free-throw shooting by 18% and his overall percentage from the floor was down just 2.8% despite taking an additional four shots per game.

Hoggard had a career-high 14 assists in a comeback win over Nebraska on Feb. 28, which was tied for third most in a game in program history.

Hauser may have been the biggest snub of all, ending as just an honorable mention in the best year of his career. The senior finished 13th in the league in scoring (14.2 ppg) and 12th in rebounding (7.0) and was the best 3-point shooter in the Big Ten (45.9%). Hauser scored 10 or more points in 26 of 30 games.

Joey Baker and Jaden Akins were named the two teams' sportsmanship honorees.

Michigan State forward Joey Hauser kisses the midcourt logo on senior day during the second half of MSU's 84-78 win on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Breslin Center.

Purdue big man Zach Edey, who averaged 21.9 points and 12.8 rebounds, was named the Big Ten Player of the Year. The only other players to average those numbers in the past 30 years are Blake Griffin (22.7 points and 14.4 rebounds in 2008-09) and Michael Beasley (26.2 points and 12.4 rebounds in 2007-08).

Edey was a unanimous first-team selection, as was Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, Iowa's Kris Murray and Penn State's Jaden Pickett. Illinois' Terrance Shannon was named first team by the coaches, while Northwestern's Boo Buie and Dickinson tied for the final in the media vote.

Northwestern coach Chris Collins was named Big Ten Coach of the Year. In his 10th year in Evanston, Collins led Northwestern to a program record 12 Big Ten wins, a 2-seed in the Big Ten tournament and what will be just the second NCAA tournament berth in program history.

