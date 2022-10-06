Michigan basketball's Hunter Dickinson, Michigan State's Malik Hall: Preseason All-Big Ten

The Big Ten released its preseason all-conference team for the 2022-23 season and one Wolverine and one Spartan each made the cut.

Michigan basketball center Hunter Dickinson is one of three unanimous selections and a second-time pick. The 7-foot junior led the Wolverines in scoring (18.6 points per game) and rebounding (8.6 per game) as U-M reached the Sweet 16. Dickinson was a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2021, when he was also named Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Last season, he made the all-conference second team.

Michigan's Hunter Dickinson reacts in the first half vs. Michigan State at Breslin Center on Jan. 29, 2022 in East Lansing.

Michigan State basketball senior Malik Hall also made the list of preseason honorees. The 6-7 forward was an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection last season after averaging 8.9 points and 4.6 rebounds, mostly off the bench. He shot 51.5% from the field and 42.6% from the 3-point line.

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis is the preseason Big Ten Player of the Year. He and Purdue's Zach Edey are the other unanimous preseason all-conference picks.

U-M opens the season at home on Nov. 7 against Purdue Fort Wayne. The Spartans begin the season the same night against Northern Arizona at Breslin Center.

Preseason All-Big Ten

Jamison Battle, Minnesota

*Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

*Zach Edey, Purdue

Malik Hall, Michigan State

Chucky Hepburn, Wisconsin

*Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Kris Murray, Iowa

Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers

Jalen Pickett, Penn State

Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois

Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin

*-unanimous selection

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan's Hunter Dickinson, MSU's Malik Hall: Preseason All-Big Ten