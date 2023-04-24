Michigan basketball's four-star big man Gregg Glenn III enters transfer portal

Calvary Christian's Gregg Glenn (23) rebounds the ball during the 48th annual City of Palms Classic between Calvary Christian and North Little Rock on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 at the Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla.

Michigan basketball power forward Gregg Glenn III has entered the transfer portal.

Glenn, a four-star recruit rated No. 124 overall in the Class of 2022, played in four games as a freshman in Ann Arbor. The 6-foot-6, 205-pound big man scored a bucket, grabbed two rebounds and had an assist in one minute in the season opener.

Ten days later, he had two points, two rebounds and an assist against Arizona State in the Legends Classic in New York, but couldn't find a spot in the rotation after that. He played twice the rest of the season; three minutes against Minnesota in early December, and four minutes against Maryland on Jan. 1.

Coach Juwan Howard rotated Terrance Williams and Will Tschetter in and out of the starting lineup as he searched for solutions. He supplemented the position with spot minutes from Jace Howard as well as Tarris Reed Jr. when U-M would run its two-big lineup.

Glenn didn't play in final 23 games of the season.

The Fort Lauderdale native had more than one dozen power five offers including Alabama and Maryland as well as hometown schools Florida and Florida State.

He is the fifth player from the 2022-23 roster to leave the program this offseason despite having remaining eligibility — he joins Isaiah Barnes (transfer portal), Kobe Bufkin (NBA draft), Jett Howard (NBA draft) and Hunter Dickinson (transfer portal) — though the move doesn't come as a total surprise, given Glenn was unable crack the rotation a season ago, even when Michigan was desperate for power forward production.

Michigan has two open scholarships, and will almost certainly go to the transfer portal (again) to add a big man who can play center; Reed is the roster's only center.

Juwan Howard has added three new faces that way this offseason in combo guard Caleb Love (North Carolina), wing Nimari Burnett (Alabama) and power forward Tray Jackson (Seton Hall).

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball's Gregg Glenn III enters transfer portal