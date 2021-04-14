Michigan basketball's Eli Brooks to return for another season

Follow live:

Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press
·2 min read
Michigan guard Eli Brooks goes up for a layup during the first half of an Elite Eight game in the NCAA tournament on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis.
Michigan basketball will have at least one super senior next season.

The program announced Wednesday that Eli Brooks will return to Ann Arbor for a fifth season by taking advantage of the free year of eligibility granted by the NCAA to winter athletes.

It is a crucial addition — or retainment — for the Wolverines, who have already lost point guard Mike Smith and wing Chaundee Brown. Franz Wagner (commonly projected as a lottery pick) and Isaiah Livers (projected as a second-round pick) could depart, too.

Brooks will be one of the most experienced players in the Big Ten next season. A captain, the senior guard appeared in 125 career games over his first four seasons, emerging as a reliable starter as an upperclassman. Brooks has started all 57 games he appeared in as a junior and senior, only missing time due to injury.

In 2020-21, he averaged 9.5 points, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 39.6% from 3-point range. Brooks was considered one of the team's top defenders and was among the top shooters. He mostly played at shooting guard but also handled point guard duties when Smith was off the floor.

Contact Orion Sang at osang@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball's Eli Brooks uses NCAA's free year to come back

