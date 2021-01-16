Michigan basketball's Eli Brooks to miss Minnesota game with strained right foot

Michigan basketball's Eli Brooks will miss Saturday's game at Minnesota with a strained right foot, the program announced.

Brooks injured his foot in practice and is "day-to-day," according to the Wolverines.

It is a significant loss for Michigan. Brooks has started 41 games the past two seasons and is considered an elite on- and off-ball defender. In the first meeting between the Wolverines and the Gophers, he was tasked with guarding Minnesota's Marcus Carr, who averages 20.9 points and 5.5 assists per game; when Brooks left the game due to a lost tooth, Carr had just 10 points on 3 of 11 shooting.

Brooks, Michigan's starting "2" guard, also initiates the offense when point guard Mike Smith is not on the court and is one of Michigan's top shooters. He averages 8.7 points and shoots 37.2% on 3.9 3-pointers per game, in addition to 3.6 assists and 2.6 rebounds.

The Wolverines will likely start Chaundee Brown in place of Brooks.

