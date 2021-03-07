Michigan basketball's Eli Brooks leaves game vs. Michigan State with left ankle injury

Michigan basketball's Eli Brooks left Sunday's game at Michigan State with a left ankle injury.

The senior guard was injured at the 15:38 mark in the first half, when he scored on an up-and-under move, landing on Marcus Bingham's foot and rolling his ankle.

Brooks reacted immediately to the injury and play was stopped. He was carried off the floor by Juwan Howard and head trainer Alex Wong. He was ruled out for the rest of the game, and returned to the bench later wearing a boot on his foot.

Eli Brooks after his injury Sunday.

Depending on the severity, an injury to Brooks this close to the postseason could be disastrous. Michigan has leaned on his solid two-way play; Brooks has started 50 games the past two seasons and entered Sunday's contest averaging 8.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, three assists and 1.2 steals.

Brooks previously missed a Jan. 16 game at Minnesota (the Wolverines' first loss of the season). In his absence, Michigan elected to start Chaundee Brown; Brown entered the game at Michigan State after Brooks left due to the left ankle injury.

