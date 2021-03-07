Michigan basketball's Eli Brooks leaves game vs. Michigan State with left ankle injury

Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press
·1 min read
Michigan basketball's Eli Brooks left Sunday's game at Michigan State with a left ankle injury.

The senior guard was injured at the 15:38 mark in the first half, when he scored on an up-and-under move, landing on Marcus Bingham's foot and rolling his ankle.

Brooks reacted immediately to the injury and play was stopped. He was carried off the floor by Juwan Howard and head trainer Alex Wong. He was ruled out for the rest of the game, and returned to the bench later wearing a boot on his foot.

LIVE UPDATES: Follow along as Michigan Wolverines end season vs. Michigan State Spartans

ANALYSIS: How Michigan has fared in NCAA tournament after winning Big Ten regular season

Eli Brooks after his injury Sunday.
Depending on the severity, an injury to Brooks this close to the postseason could be disastrous. Michigan has leaned on his solid two-way play; Brooks has started 50 games the past two seasons and entered Sunday's contest averaging 8.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, three assists and 1.2 steals.

Brooks previously missed a Jan. 16 game at Minnesota (the Wolverines' first loss of the season). In his absence, Michigan elected to start Chaundee Brown; Brown entered the game at Michigan State after Brooks left due to the left ankle injury.

Contact Orion Sang at osang@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @orion_sang. Read more on the Michigan Wolverines and sign up for our Wolverines newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball's Eli Brooks leaves game vs. MSU with injury

