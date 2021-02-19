Michigan basketball's defense leads the way in win over Rutgers, 71-64

Michigan basketball's return to competition is still unscathed.

In their second game back after a two-week pause, the third-ranked Wolverines beat Rutgers, 71-64, at Crisler Center.

Michigan trailed at the beginning of the game but erased the deficit with a first-half run and led commandingly for much of the second half. The Wolverines went over five minutes without scoring late in the second half, but did not significantly dent their lead.

[ Michigan, Big Ten dominate top of Ferris Mowers Men's Basketball Coaches Poll ]

U-M improved their record to 15-1 and 10-1 atop the Big Ten.

The win also set up a show down on Sunday at No. 4 Ohio State, which sits third in the Big Ten standings with a 12-4 conference record with its win at Penn State on Thursday.

Franz Wagner scored a game-high 20 points on 6 of 9 shooting and added seven rebounds and three assists. Mike Smith scored 12 points and Hunter Dickinson had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Michigan guard Franz Wagner (21) dribbles in the first half against Rutgers at Crisler Center on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.

Michigan's defense clamps down

Rutgers took the early lead by hitting a plethora of difficult shots in the first half. Caleb McConnell, Ron Harper and Geo Baker all made tough mid-range shots that gave the Scarlet Knights the early advantage — and kept Rutgers in the game later in the opening half when things started going Michigan's way.

Still, the Wolverines' defense proved triumphant. They entered the game with the top defense in the conference and showed why. U-M shut down Rutgers' offense and rarely gave up clean looks. Even when defenders were beat off the dribble, the help-side defender rotated over to contest the shot. Livers had four blocks in the first half alone. Rutgers made just 12 of its first 32 shots (37.5%) and averaged well under a point per possession.

In the second half, those difficult mid-range shots from Rutgers started missing — and Michigan pressed its advantage, stretching the lead to as many as 17 points. Even when U-M's offense went cold, Rutgers could not get anything going and did not claw back into the game until it was too late.

Story continues

Michigan guard Mike Smith (12) shoots on Rutgers guard Paul Mulcahy (4) in the first half at Crisler Center on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.

Wings show out

There are just not that many teams in the country who can match up against Michigan's two starting wings. Livers and Wagner have both become two-way players and displayed their offensive and defensive prowess Thursday night. Livers played exceptional defense and ended several possessions with thunderous help-side or recovery blocks. Wagner was disruptive (as he usually is) with his positioning, length and mobility.

Both players were just as proficient on the other end. Wagner is averaging nearly triple the assists he did as a freshman and showed off his play-making skills with two nifty feeds to Dickinson out of ball-screen action. Then, during a late shot-clock situation, Wagner pump faked at the 3-point line, drove into the rim and dumped it off to Dickinson for another easy basket at the rim.

Wagner also scored plenty himself: He scored off a post up, he drove to the rim and made 5 of 6 free throws. He also made 3 of 4 3s — including a dagger with just over one minute that extended the lead back to double digits.

Livers, meanwhile, had three assists and hit a couple difficult shots, including a leaning runner with his right hand after driving left and a turnaround jumper off a post-up.

Offense goes cold late

Michigan opened the second half with a 19-11 run to stretch the lead to 17 points — and then went quiet. In one of the Wolverines' worst offensive stretches of the season, U-M went 5:34 without scoring until a Livers free throw with 6:18 remaining. There were some lineups with bench players that struggled to generate good looks, a few unforced errors that led to turnovers and some missed shots. Still, Michigan's lead never dipped below 13 points during the scoreless streak.

Contact Orion Sang at osang@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @orion_sang. Read more on the Michigan Wolverines and sign up for our Wolverines newsletter. The Free Press has started a new digital subscription model. Here's how you can gain access to our most exclusive Michigan Wolverines content.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball recovers from slow start to beat Rutgers, 71-64