Michigan basketball's Chaundee Brown wants to show why Juwan Howard wanted him this year

As it turns out, Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard is somewhat of a prankster.

And his latest target was Chaundee Brown.

Brown, who transferred from Wake Forest this spring, waited months to find out if he would be immediately eligible to play this winter. He was still in limbo entering the Wolverines' practice Friday, when, with the team gathered around him, Howard said he had some good and bad news.

The good news: U-M had landed a commitment from five-star forward Caleb Houstan that morning.

[ Houstan should make immediate impact for Michigan next season ]

Then, Howard began talking as if he had received bad news from Elizabeth Heinrich, the athletic department's chief compliance officer.

Brown prepared himself to be let down. He could tell his teammates were nervous, too.

Then came a curveball.

“Chaundee Brown,” Howard said, drawing out each word, “your waiver has been approved!”

“It was a great feeling,” Brown said Monday, recalling the moment. “I’ve been waiting for it for a long time.”

With Howard's impromptu announcement, Michigan added a player who could be a major piece this season. A powerful 6-foot-5 wing, Brown averaged 12.1 points and 6.5 rebounds at Wake Forest last season while playing "basically half the season last year with injuries, aches and pains" — all factors that he believes contributed to his 32.2% shooting percentage on 3-pointers.

[ Now Michigan's most experienced center, Austin Davis steps into the spotlight ]

“Tore my calf muscle up,” Brown added.

The Wolverines, meanwhile, are searching for an identity following the departures of Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske. There are six new faces on this season's roster, including Brown; and now, the strength of the team appears to be on the wing, where the Wolverines have Brown, Isaiah Livers and Franz Wagner.

View photos Michigan basketball's Chaundee Brown speaks to the media on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. More

“I can see myself helping this team by playing my game,” Brown said. “Coach Howard recruited me because he liked my game, so there’s no need to change it. Got to be the player I am on the defensive end, getting stops, being vocal, talking, helping the younger guys out, getting into the lane, getting fouled like I’m good at, shooting open 3s, pull-up, mid range (and) just leading by example.”

[ Hunter Dickinson adjusts to life as freshman center. It's hard ]

He's also hoping to add to his game within an offense that featured plenty of ball screens last season — and could do the same this season.

“Just showing that I can handle the ball really well — I’ve been really practicing that before and after practice, handling the ball,” Brown said. “(While) testing the NBA waters, they told me that’s something I need to work on. Coming off ball screens as well, making the right decision, making the right play, not forcing it.

“We have so much talent on the floor and on the team that I don't have to force anything, so just making the right play and my decision-making, being smart. (On) defense, staying down, not going for pump fakes, things like that.”

View photos Wake Forest's guard Chaundee Brown reacts after scoring against North Carolina, Feb. 11, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. More

Story continues