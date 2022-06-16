Michigan basketball's Big Ten opponents announced for 2022-23 season

Michigan basketball's 2022-23 schedule gained additional clarity Thursday when the Big Ten announced conference pairings for all 14 schools.

Coach Juwan Howard's team will play three single home games, three single road games and six home-and-home series to complete the 20-game regular season slate. Dates, times and television information will be announced later this summer.

Michigan will host Nebraska, Ohio State and Purdue in its standalone home contests, and travel to Illinois, Iowa and Rutgers for standalone road games.

The Wolverines have a home-and-home series against Michigan State, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State and Wisconsin.

Head coach Juwan Howard and the Michigan Basketball team practice during media day Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.

The bulk of Michigan's non-conference schedule has yet to be announced. Known engagements include an appearance in the Legends Classic in Brooklyn, where the rest of the field consists of Arizona State, Pittsburgh and VCU; a date with Kentucky in London and a spot in the Jumpman Invitational against North Carolina in Charlotte.

Howard's group will also take a preseason trip to Europe for games in Paris, Athens and Mykonos (Greece) later this summer.

Contact Michael Cohen at mcohen@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @Michael_Cohen13.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball learns Big Ten opponents for 2022-23 season