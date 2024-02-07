Michigan basketball, Wisconsin packed with vets. So why are the Badgers so much better?

Michigan basketball head coach Juwan Howard isn't envious of Wisconsin's record alone.

The Wolverines would love to be looking at a double-bye in the Big Ten tournament (and potentially a top-three seed in the NCAA tournament). Then again, U-M's boss would likely settle for their level of cohesion, considering where this season is for Michigan.

U-M (7-15, 2-9 Big Ten) welcome No. 11 Wisconsin (16-6, 8-3) to Crisler Center on Wednesday (7 p.m., Big Ten Network) for the first of six consecutive games against Quad 1 opponents.

"They're fortunate enough to have a lot of returning starters back from last season, some of them have been with the program for three or four years," Howard said Tuesday. "That helps with continuity, that helps with guys understanding their role in the system."

Michigan coach Juwan Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard talk before the game on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Madison, Wisconsin.

U-M is coming off its second missed NCAA tournament in 15 opportunties, while Wisconsin missed for just the second time in 25. That's where the similarities between the two programs end.

Badgers coach Greg Gard kept the bulk of his roster in Madison, slowly going from unranked for the first month of the season to a Big Ten title contender. Howard, however, had to deal with plenty of roster tumult.

Talented players such as Kobe Bufkin and Jett Howard headed to the NBA as high draft picks (by the Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks, respectively) while Hunter Dickinson, the program's leading scorer and rebounder each of the past three seasons, transferred to Kansas for what Howard, on Tuesday, called "personal reasons."

Michigan guard Jett Howard (13) celebrates a 3-point basket with guard Kobe Bufkin (2) against Ohio State during the first half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.

Gard has been able to build around his top three players: Fifth-year senior Tyler Wahl is putting up 11.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game and 147 games as a Badger; senior center Steven Crowl is putting up 11.2 points and 7.6 rebounds this season while approaching 100 games as a Badger (Wednesday will be No. 93); and Chucky Hepburn, a third-year starter at point guard with 90 games in red and white, is averaging 7.6 points this season with a 3-1 assist-to-turnover ratio.

They've meshed so well with Max Klesmit, a shooter who transferred from Wofford before the 2022-23 season, that you can forgive Howard for perhaps thinking he too is in his fourth or fifth year as a Badger.

"Their starting lineup, four of their guys have been playing with each other for two to three years," Howard said while including Klesmit, who's the baby of the group with just 55 games for Wisconsin. "You know each other, you know your roles, you're bought into your roles, offensively — as far as the style of play — you're very familiar with it; from a defensive standpoint, you have a good comfort level of how the schemes are.

"You look at some of the teams that have had success early on and then the stability of consistent success, it's the teams that are fortunate enough to have some guys stick around with their program for some time."

Howard has had talent in Ann Arbor, but mostly of the fleeting type: Of six top-100 recruits in the 2021 and 2022 classes to join Michigan, four left as underclassmen for the NBA and one transferred. The only top-tier recruit remaining is Tarris Reed Jr.

Michigan forward Tarris Reed Jr. goes after a loose ball during the first half on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in West Lafayette, Indiana.

In addition to its returners, Wisconsin added a finishing touch to its roster with AJ Storr, a wing who departed St. John's — after one season — as one of the top transfers in the nation.

With the departures from Ann Arbor, Howard was more dependent on the transfer portal: In came former McDonald's All American wing Nimari Burnett (from Alabama), double-digit scorer (and future team captain) Olivier Nkamhoua (from Tennessee) and Detroit product Tray Jackson (from Seton Hall) to potentially fill the seemingly eternally gaping stretch four spot.

Howard also appeared to have landed North Carolina standout Caleb Love, but an issue with Love's transfer credits sent him along to Arizona; he's averaging 18.9 points per game for the top-10 Wildcats.

Each of the new Wolverines had at least 60 Division I games in their past, but, as Howard explained, there's a difference between having veteran players and having a veteran team.

"Yes, we have some veteran guys, but they've only been with our program for months. It takes time to pick up a lot as far as roles, style of play on both ends of the floor," he said. "But I admire how our guys have been accepting to it."

Dug McDaniel of the Michigan Wolverines reacts after making a 3-point basket during the first half at Crisler Center on Saturday, Feb. 3 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The Badgers have lost back-to-back games — to Nebraska, another double-bye contender, and Purdue, the league leader — in just their second two-game skid this season; it hardly feels like a low point compared to the Wolverines' circumstances. U-M has lost five in a row and 10 of its past 11, with losses projected (by Bart Torvik) in its next eight games as well.

Even with the losses mounting, the Wolverines' spirits remain high day to day, Howard said, citing Monday's lively film session and solid day of practice. He spoke with media Tuesday just before another practice, saying he was hopeful for a repeat of the previous day's encouragement.

"Guys are still picking their spirits up, still staying positive through the tough, challenging times," Howard said. "Every guy on our team is extremely competitive, prideful and didn't expect our season to be where our record is today. But there's understanding there's a lot of season to be played and nobody has a mindset of giving up or looking forward to the summer or the offseason or whatever.

"We're taking it game by game and knowing that we're going to play for pride as well as what's seen on the front of that jersey as well as what's on the back of that jersey."

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: