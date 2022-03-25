Michigan basketball vs. Villanova: The good, bad, and MVP

Michigan found itself playing in the Sweet-16 for the fifth-straight time on Thursday evening against the Villanova Wildcats. The game is a rematch from the 2018 national championship game when the Wildcats defeated the Wolverines, 79-62.

Would Michigan be able to get revenge four years later?

In the first half, the maize and blue found themselves trailing 31-28 at halftime. The Wolverines played extremely sharp defense, save for a few possessions where they left Collin Gillespie wide open. The only big downside was from the charity stripe, where Michigan only shot 1-for-6 from the free-throw line. Hunter Dickinson led the team with eight points at the half, where he could use his size advantage at full force, but he did pick up two fouls during the first 20-minutes.

The Wolverines trailed for the entire second half, but Michigan continued to battle with ferocious defense which kept the Wolverines in the game. Michigan found itself down eight to nine for most of the second half, and then all of a sudden it was a four-point game with two minutes left in the game. But, the Wolverines had too many self-inflicted wounds to win the game with missed shots, missed free throws, and untimely turnovers. The Wildcats defeated Michigan, 63-55 — the Wolverines season is officially over.

Here is the good, the bad, and the MVP from the defeat.

The good

Michigan guard DeVante’ Jones, right, celebrates after scoring with center Hunter Dickinson during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

While Michigan lost and is out of the tournament, there were a few things that stuck out here that we can put in the ‘good’ column.

Michigan played winning defense

We can’t say that Michigan lost because of its defense, in fact, the Wolverines should have won this game because of their defense. The Wolverines held Villanova to 37% from the field and 30% from 3. The maize and blue played aggressive man-to-man defense for majority of the game and held the Wildcats offense pretty stagnant. About the only time that Villanova had good looks was when Michigan went to zone defense, or the Wildcats got second-chance looks. Overall, Michigan did an excellent job on the defensive side of the ball.

Eli Brooks 3-point shooting

The Wolverines only made six 3-point shots in the game, and Eli Brooks had four of those. Eli had a bad first half, but he really stepped up in the second half, and he was a big reason that Michigan stayed in the game for as long as it did. When the maize and blue found themselves in the danger zone, Brooks would hit a 3 to bring some life back into the Wolverines. When down nine points, Brooks hit back-to-back 3s that really helped Michigan get some momentum.

Wolverines didn’t fold as they have in the past

This may be a moral victory, but we’ve seen Michigan fold in the second half all year long under these circumstances. The Wolverines couldn’t get much going in the scoring column, nor could they hit easy buckets. When being down by nine points late in the second half, Michigan battled back to make it a four-point game. During the regular season, when adversity hit this team late in the second half, we could usually see the Wolverines fold and lose by double-digits. But, the maize and blue played with confidence and leaned on their defense in a must-win situation.

The bad

Villanova guard Caleb Daniels, right, fouls Michigan forward Moussa Diabate during the second half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Gimmie shots and free-throws weren’t easy

This is arguably the reason that Michigan lost the game. The Wolverines went 10-for-26 on layups and shots at the basket — not good at all. Those are shots that we are used to seeing fall for the Wolverines, especially from Hunter Dickinson and Moussa Diabate down low. Nothing was coming easy for Michigan on the offensive end, and those stats right there show that.

A lack of second-chance points was disappointing

The Wolverines only had 7 second-chance points, and that is actually really shocking with all the opportunities. Not only did Michigan have a real size advantage — more on that later — but with all the misses on the offensive side of the court, it’s disappointing to only see three made second-chance shots. If Michigan could have made a few more of those, then there could be more than enough points needed to win.

Michigan didn’t take advantage of its size

Villanova’s tallest start was six-foot-eight and Michigan starts a pair of seven-footers. The Wolverines ended up with 28 points in the paint and that should’ve been much more with the size Michigan has. Moussa Diabate had a bad outing for the Wolverines with only scoring seven points, and Dickinson scored 15 points, but only went 6-for-16 from the field.

MVP

Michigan guard Eli Brooks brings the ball down court against Villanova during the second half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eli Brooks

5-for-14 for 14 points, five rebounds, and two assists

Brooks played a large role in the second half that kept Michigan within striking distance. Brooks made some key 3s after halftime and he was the key cog that allowed Michigan to make a few runs, but those fell short at the end.

1