Michigan basketball vs. Vanderbilt Commodores in NIT: How to watch today's game

NIT second round: No. 3 seed Michigan Wolverines (18-15) vs. No. 2 seed Vanderbilt Commodores (21-14)

When: Noon.

Where: Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville, Tennessee.

TV: ESPN.

Radio: WWJ-AM (950; other radio affiliates).

Game notes from The Associated Press: The Commodores are 10-7 in non-conference play and 8-2 in one-possession games. The Wolverines are 0-4 record in one-possession games. ... Ezra Manjon is averaging 10.1 points and 3.8 assists for the Commodores. Liam Robbins is averaging 15 points, 6.8 rebounds and three blocks over the past 10 games for Vanderbilt. ... Jett Howard is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 14.2 points. Hunter Dickinson is averaging 19.2 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks over the past 10 games for Michigan.

