Michigan basketball vs. Tennessee: The good, bad, and MVP

Michigan Wolverines took care of business in round one of the NCAA tournament against Colorado State, and the maize and blue had to face the Tennessee Volunteers in the round of 32 on Saturday evening.

The Wolverines have had a bad streak of winning a game and losing the next since February 10th — could that streak end?

The Wolverines got out to a quick start by taking a quick eight-point lead, but then the Volunteers came to life and started playing tough defense, and started hitting some shots. It was a back-and-forth half, but Tennessee went on a little run to end the first half and took a 37-32 lead going into halftime.

Devante’ Jones got ruled out of the game during halftime, and it was Frankie Collins’ show to run entering the second half. The Wolverines ‘grit and grind’ their way in the second half, and Michigan finally re-took the lead with three minutes left in the game by going on a 10-4 run. Eli Brooks and Hunter Dickinson remained huge the entire game by getting buckets when Michigan absolutely needed them — like a hook shot from Eli Brooks late in the second half.

The Wolverines were able to out-last the highly-rated Tennessee Volunteers by pulling off the upset, 76-68. Michigan is Sweet-16 bound once again — for the fifth-straight time.

The good

Michigan did what it needed to do to pull off the upset in round two against a very, very good Tennessee team. But, what exactly did the Wolverines do so well?

Efficient shooting

The Wolverines shot 50% from the field and 38% from 3. While the Wolverines had a turnover issue — more on that later — the maize and blue took smart and efficient looks. The Wolverines made a point to get the ball to Hunter Dickinson early and often, and he took full advantage of the good looks he got. Michigan also did enough ball movement for Eli Brooks to get open looks where, like usual, made the opponent pay.

Ball movement when Devante’ Jones went down

Devante’ Jones made his anticipated return against the Vols, but it ended rather quickly after taking a few falls and feeling sick. Tennessee is known for its great defense and forces teams to make plenty of miscues, and while Michigan did just that, it also clamped down when needed. The combination of Eli Brooks, Frankie Collins, and some great Hunter Dickinson passes, made the Volunteer defense falter.

Defense, defense, and defense

Tennessee shot just 42% from the field and an abysmal 11% from 3 — it went 2-of-18 from 3. Michigan may have its faults on that end of the court, and it has most of the year, but this team came ready to play against a usually strong-shooting Volunteer team. Michigan did a great job closing out on Tennessee shooters, like Santiago Vescovi who couldn’t get any good looks from beyond the arc.

The bad

While Michigan won and is advancing, there are things that need to be improved.

Turnovers

A usual thing here, but the Wolverines handed away 15 turnovers in the game, and the Vols had 20 points-off-turnovers. It feels like if Michigan did a better job at taking care of the ball, this game could’ve felt much more comfortable, much earlier. Tennessee has some quick guards, and they made the Wolverines pay for every lazy pass that they made.

Points in the paint

While Michigan did play stagnant defense from outside, it did give up a ton of layups from the pick-and-roll play that Tennessee loved to run. The Wolverines’ big men — and some guards — took too long to get back to the paint, and the Vols guards had an easy walk in the park to get a score. The Wolverines need to defend the pick-and-roll better.

Need Caleb Houstan

Caleb Houstan was 0-for-4 from the field on Saturday. Houstan played some really good defense on Vescovi, but he is needed very badly on the offensive side of the ball going forward. If the Wolverines want to continue to make a run in the tournament, they will need major contributions from their five-star freshman,

MVP

Hunter Dickinson:

8-for-13 from the field, 27 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists

Eli Brooks has a valid point to be put here, but it has to be the big man. Dickinson was the heart and soul of this team, and he was the major reason that Michigan stayed in the game. Dickinson made three 3s in the game, and Tennessee had to value his shooting — not just his dominant post-game.

