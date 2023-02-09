Michigan basketball vs. Nebraska takeaways

Michigan basketball is coming off two big wins against Northwestern and Ohio State. The Wolverines were hoping to stay hot on Wednesday night when Michigan hosted Nebraska.

Entering Wednesday, Michigan was sitting at 13-10 on the season, and if the Wolverines want to make it into the NCAA Tournament they needed to take care of business against the Cornhuskers.

When the game started, Michigan was a little sloppy turning the ball over twice within the first few possessions and the Wolverines’ defense had lapses. But once Michigan figured things out — it really figured things out. The Wolverines went on a 24-5 run towards the middle of the first half and it was complete domination in the first 20 minutes by the maize and blue. The Huskers made a little run to end the half, but Michigan was still firmly in control.

Michigan entered halftime leading 46-34.

Things started a little sloppy, as they did in the first half, during the last 20 minutes. The Wolverines continued to turn the ball over while allowing Nebraska to go on extensive runs. But Michigan always found the counter to go on a run of its own.

The Wolverines won their third game in a row after defeating Nebraska, 93-72.

Here are our takeaways.

Michigan always found a way

If you didn’t watch the game and just looked at the box score, you may have thought Michigan won this game with ease. Well, in a way the Wolverines did, but the maize and blue had some issues in the game that made it much closer than it was.

Turnovers were one issue and that will get touched upon here in a little bit.

But this was a game of runs and the Cornhuskers had a few really big ones. In the first half, Michigan found itself up 41-17 at one point in time, but after Nebraska went on a 15-3 run, Michigan was only up 12 at half.

During the second half the Huskers had the game down to 10 twice, but both times Michigan would counter and go on a long run itself.

The Wolverines continued to battle when it looked like Nebraska had a chance and the maize and blue got the job done in the end.

Great offensive performance

Not only did Michigan rack up 93 points, but the Wolverines were extremely efficient shooting the ball.

The maize and blue shot 58% from the field and a staggering 54% from 3. Jett Howard hit six 3-pointers and Joey Baker drilled three of them himself.

The Wolverines had six players in double-figure scoring against Nebraska. Usually, Hunter Dickinson, Howard, or Kobe Bufkin will reach double digits and the rest of the team struggles to score. But Michigan held a scoring clinic against the Cornhuskers.

Howard led the team with 22, Dickinson with 16, Dug McDaniel had 14, Bufkin had 13, Baker had 11, and Terrance Williams helped out with 10.

But turnovers reared their ugly head

While the offense was really good, the Wolverines allowed Nebraska to hang in the game during stretches due to turnovers.

Michigan had 13 turnovers on the evening and Nebraska scored 16 points off those turnovers. Both McDaniel and Bufkin had four turnovers each and both of them are the primary ballhandlers for the Wolverines.

Turnovers didn’t end up hurting Michigan, but it is something to monitor. The maize and blue will take on Indiana on Saturday and if the Wolverines want to win their fourth straight game, they need to take care of the ball.

