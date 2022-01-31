Michigan basketball vs. Michigan State rescheduled for March 1 at Crisler Center

Two days after the first meeting between Michigan basketball and Michigan State basketball at the Breslin Center, the schools announced details for their second matchup of the season.

The Wolverines will host the 13th-ranked Spartans at Crisler Center on March 1. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m., and the game will be televised on FS1.

Originally, the teams were scheduled to meet for the first time on Jan. 8, with U-M welcoming MSU to Ann Arbor. That plan was scuttled fewer than 24 hours before tipoff after the Wolverines fell below the Big Ten's minimum of seven healthy scholarship players following multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the program.

More than a week later, center Hunter Dickinson told reporters his test results did not come back until after 10 p.m. the night before the game. He indicated that his positive test was the last domino that prevented Michigan from reaching the seven-player threshold.

Instead, the two teams met for the first time Saturday in what finished as a lopsided 83-67 win for the Spartans. A four-point game at the half was blown open by MSU's transition offense and turnover-inducing defense.

Here's a look at how both teams will conclude their seasons now that their second matchup has been finalized:

Michigan

Feb. 27 vs. Illinois

March 1 vs. Michigan State

March 3 vs. Iowa

March 6 at Ohio State

Michigan State

Feb. 26 vs. Purdue

March 1 at Michigan

March 3 at Ohio State

March 6 vs. Maryland

