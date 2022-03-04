Michigan basketball rally crumbles in 82-71 loss to Iowa: Game thread replay

Michigan Wolverines (16-12, 10-8 Big Ten) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (21-8, 11-7)

When: 9 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.

TV: FS1.

Radio: WWJ-AM (950; more radio affiliates).

Want more Michigan news? Download our sleek mobile app on iPhone or Android.

• Box score

GETTING BETTER: How Michigan is trying to build consistency without head coach Juwan Howard

BIG TALK, BIG GAME: Hunter Dickinson bullied rival, then told them about it after every bucket

Game notes: Michigan has a quick turnaround after throttling Michigan State, 87-70, on Tuesday. Hunter Dickinson led the way with 33 points. Dickinson, a candidate for Big Ten player of the year, has scored 14 points in each of his previous two games vs. the Hawkeyes. Freshman Moussa Diabate was key in Michigan's win vs. Iowa earlier this season, putting in a game-high and career-high 28 points on just 15 shots.

Iowa is in the midst of its third four-game winning streak this season. Since losing to the Wolverines two weeks ago, the Hawkeyes haven't been challenged, easily deposing of lowly Nebraska and Northwestern as well as Ohio State and Michigan State. Keegan Murray leads the team with 23.3 points per game, on 56.1% shooting from the field, and 8.6 rebounds per game.

To finish the regular season, Michigan plays Ohio State while Iowa ends at Illinois.

[ Here's how you can gain access to our most exclusive Wolverines, Spartans, Tigers, Pistons, Wings and Lions content for a great price. ]

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Can't see the updates? Refresh the page or check them out on Twitter.

Follow the Free Press on Facebook and Twitter for more news. Tyler Davis can be contacted at tjdavis@freepress.com or on Twitter @TDavisFreep.

Your subscription makes work like this possible. Get exclusive subscriber content and more here.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball loses to Iowa, 82-71: Game thread replay