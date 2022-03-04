Michigan basketball rally crumbles in 82-71 loss to Iowa: Game thread replay

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tyler J. Davis, Detroit Free Press
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Detroit Pistons
    Detroit Pistons
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Iowa Hawkeyes
    Iowa Hawkeyes
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Michigan Wolverines
    Michigan Wolverines
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Hunter Dickinson
    American basketball player

Michigan Wolverines (16-12, 10-8 Big Ten) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (21-8, 11-7)

When: 9 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.

TV: FS1.

Radio: WWJ-AM (950; more radio affiliates).

Want more Michigan news? Download our sleek mobile app on iPhone or Android.

Box score

GETTING BETTER: How Michigan is trying to build consistency without head coach Juwan Howard

BIG TALK, BIG GAME: Hunter Dickinson bullied rival, then told them about it after every bucket

Game notes: Michigan has a quick turnaround after throttling Michigan State, 87-70, on Tuesday. Hunter Dickinson led the way with 33 points. Dickinson, a candidate for Big Ten player of the year, has scored 14 points in each of his previous two games vs. the Hawkeyes. Freshman Moussa Diabate was key in Michigan's win vs. Iowa earlier this season, putting in a game-high and career-high 28 points on just 15 shots.

Iowa is in the midst of its third four-game winning streak this season. Since losing to the Wolverines two weeks ago, the Hawkeyes haven't been challenged, easily deposing of lowly Nebraska and Northwestern as well as Ohio State and Michigan State. Keegan Murray leads the team with 23.3 points per game, on 56.1% shooting from the field, and 8.6 rebounds per game.

To finish the regular season, Michigan plays Ohio State while Iowa ends at Illinois.

[ Here's how you can gain access to our most exclusive Wolverines, Spartans, Tigers, Pistons, Wings and Lions content for a great price. ]

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Can't see the updates? Refresh the page or check them out on Twitter.

Follow the Free Press on Facebook and Twitter for more news. Tyler Davis can be contacted at tjdavis@freepress.com or on Twitter @TDavisFreep.

Your subscription makes work like this possible. Get exclusive subscriber content and more here.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball loses to Iowa, 82-71: Game thread replay

Recommended Stories

  • No. 24 Iowa beats Michigan 82-71 for 5th straight victory

    Keegan Murray scored 15 of his 23 points in the first half to help No. 24 Iowa build a big lead, and the streaking Hawkeyes went on to beat Michigan 82-71 Thursday night. The Hawkeyes (22-8, 12-7 Big Ten) led 47-30 at halftime and coasted to their fifth straight victory and eighth win in nine games. The Wolverines (16-13, 10-9) are the only team to beat Iowa since mid-February.

  • Gov. Reynolds signs Iowa bill banning trans girls from women's sports

    Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill prohibiting trans girls from playing in K-12 and collegiate sports that align with their gender identity — adding Iowa to a growing list of conservative states focused on transgender athletes.Why it matters: The bill takes effect immediately, meaning trans girls who were allowed to play with their school teams just yesterday — now are not.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.State of play: Reynolds signed the bill inside the S

  • Michigan basketball returns to consistent inconsistency with 82-71 loss to Iowa

    Michigan basketball fell behind early and trailed by 17 at halftime in a familiar loss to Iowa, 82-71, on Thursday in Ann Arbor.

  • Williams helps No. 20 Illinois to 60-55 win over Penn State

    Da’Monte Williams made four 3-pointers on his way to a season-high 14 points, helping No. 20 Illinois hold off Penn State 60-55 on Thursday night. Jalen Pickett had 18 points, seven assists and five rebounds to lead Penn State (12-15, 7-12). Williams scored the Illini’s final eight points of the first half, knocking down two 3s and a pair of free throws.

  • What's with all the fish fries this time of year... and why are they on Fridays? Here's why.

    Churches around the area are gearing up for their fish fry events, with many hosting more than one meal. Here's why.

  • How Penn State men’s basketball lost to Illinois on the road in a close game

    The Nittany Lions led late in the game.

  • Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant Fire Raises Fears, Calls for Cease-Fire in Area

    A fire at a nuclear power plant in Ukraine raised concerns with the United Nations’ atomic agency and prompted a call between President Biden and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.

  • How Iowa compares in average life expectancy

    Data: CDC National Center for Health Statistics; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosIowans' average life expectancy at birth is 79 years, according to state-by-state data released last month by the CDC National Center for Health Statistics.Why it matters: It's one indicator of overall health in our state.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAnd Iowa is doing OK, ranking 20th in the nation for life expectancy.Details: Women in Iowa are project

  • Jason Day's mother dies after 5-year battle with cancer

    Jason Day withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational and rushed home to Ohio, arriving in time to be at his mother’s side when she died of cancer. Dening Day was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2017, which Day tearfully revealed at the Dell Match Play in Austin. Day said on an Instagram post that she died peacefully Wednesday night.

  • NBA Prospect Watch: Defense main concern for Big Ten bigs

    The extraordinary height of Purdue's Zach Edey makes it difficult for anyone to stop him when he gets the ball near the basket. ''He's an outlier,'' Purdue coach Matt Painter said earlier this season. Edey still must show he can defend at the NBA level.

  • Rivian throws it into reverse

    They take it back.What’s happening: Startup electric vehicle maker Rivian irked reservation holders earlier this week by hiking the price of vehicles they were set to buy — only to reverse course today after an outcry.Why it matters: Automakers have been quick to embrace reservations, which bring the benefits of deposit cash flows and efficient planning. But inflation could throw a wrench in those plans as production costs balloon unpredictably in the time since customers placed their orders.Get

  • COVID-19 Vaccine: What to know before this weekend's Bulls, Blackhawks games

    Citywide COVID-19 policies have changed requirements and eased mandates for those attending events at the United Center. Here's what you need to know.

  • Brogdon helps Pacers rally late, beat Magic in OT 122-114

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Malcolm Brogdon hung around until the finish and was the difference for the Indiana Pacers against Orlando. Brogdon, had 31 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists as the Pacers overcame a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter and beat the Magic in overtime, 122-114 on Wednesday night. Brogdon had sat out Monday night's loss, also in Orlando, and missed the end of the preceding game against Boston because of an Achilles injury.

  • SNAP Schedule: Michigan Bridge Card Benefits Start Dispersing March 3

    Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are administered in Michigan as the Food Assistance Program. SNAP is a federally funded program, but each state creates its own rules and...

  • Hunter Dickinson felt talking, playing was effective in win over Michigan State

    Michigan center Hunter Dickinson discusses his verbal exchange with Tom Izzo in the Wolverines' win over Michigan State.

  • Stanford identifies student found dead

    Stanford identifies student found dead

  • Nik Stauskas to Celtics

    Adrian Wojnarowski: Nik Stauskas is signing a two-year deal with the Boston Celtics, his agents Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. Stauskas had a historic week, scoring 100 points on 57 and 43 point performances in ...

  • Carli Lloyd rips former teammates after she refused to take knee: They ‘became more about building a brand’

    ‘I don’t think the respect of wearing the crest and playing for your country and doing everything in your power to fight for your teammates on the field was there’

  • Report: Lakers, Russell Westbrook have ‘mutual interest’ in parting ways

    The Lakers' season has fallen well short of expectations and that could lead to changes this summer.

  • Michigan State basketball can't contain Ohio State in 80-69 loss, leaving Tom Izzo angry

    Ohio State's hot shooting results in 80-69 victory over the Michigan State Spartans on Thursday, March 3, 2022.