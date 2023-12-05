Michigan basketball vs. Indiana Hoosiers: Time, TV channel, stream info

The big-money era brought on by the Big Ten’s mega-contract with NBC (and, eventually, CBS) hits the hoops slate as Michigan men's basketball opens conference play on noted basketball-broadcaster … Peacock , which as you might remember from the football team's game against East Carolina in September, is NBC’s streaming service.

Yes, you’ll need a desktop, laptop, phone or tablet, plus a subscription (though if you’re an Xfinity subscriber, you should be able to finagle a login) to watch the Wolverines host the Hoosiers. Indiana swept last year’s series by a total of three points, with Michigan losing a OT heartbreaker in March that essentially killed their NCAA tournament chances. But this year’s Hoosiers squad has a much different look.

Michigan Wolverines guard Dug McDaniel reacts during the first half against the Stanford Cardinal at Imperial Arena on Paradise Island, Bahamas, on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023.

Gone is forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who averaged 27.5 points against U-M, to the NBA. In his place is Oregon transfer Kel’el Ware — who, by the way, had an 18-block triple-double for his Arkansas high school — averaging 17.7 points and 9.6 rebounds a game. (But only 1.6 blocks per game? Slacker.) The Hoosiers should also get big contributions from sophomore Malik Reneau, averaging 14.7 points this season, and senior Trey Galloway, averaging 9.1 points and a team-high 3.4 assists. (How senior is Galloway, who’ll be playing his 85th game for the Hoosiers tonight? U-M acting head coach Phil Martelli joked that the guard "has been around longer than Assembly Hall." Phil will be around all week, folks; remember to tip your waiters.) The Hoosiers will also be without Xavier Johnson, who is averaging 10.5 points in six games; he injured his leg in late November and missed Indiana’s win over Maryland on Friday night.

The Wolverines, meanwhile, aren’t fully healthy — Jace Howard is still out with a leg injury — but point guard Jaelin Llewellyn made his season debut Saturday at Oregon after tearing an ACL last December in London. Llewellyn’s replacement as the Wolverines floor general, Dug McDaniel, appears to have put it all together this season; he’s averaging 20.3 points and 5.3 assists while shooting 50.4% overall and 41.2% on 3s; that was buoyed a bit by his career day against the Ducks in Eugene as McDaniel hit five 3-pointers en route to 33 points and single-handedly kept the Wolverines in the game at times. That game, a three-point OT loss, wasn’t the best for Tennessee transfer Olivier Nkamhoua, but the Finland native has done a bit of everything this season; he’s first in rebounding (seven per game), second in scoring (16.9) and second in assists (2.9) while shooting 57.6% from the floor and 35.7% beyond the arc.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Michigan basketball vs. Indiana Hoosiers start time

Matchup: Michigan (4-4, 0-0 Big Ten) vs. Indiana (6-1, 1-0).

When: 9 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 5

Where: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor.

Line: TBA.

• Box score

What channel is Michigan basketball vs. Indiana Hoosiers today?

TV: None.

Streaming: Peacock (online-only)

Radio: WWJ-AM (950). (Wolverines radio affiliates)

Michigan basketball's 2023-24 schedule

U-M’s brief December Big Ten run continues and concludes with a visit to Iowa on Sunday in what should keep the iron at Carver-Hawkeye Arena scorching, as the Wolverines (76.4) and Hawkeyes (75.7) are the only Big Ten teams giving up more than 70 points a game this season. The Hoosiers, meanwhile, will have done their Big Ten run; they’ll get some Power Five challenges with a game against Auburn in Atlanta on Saturday and a matchup with No. 3 Kansas the following week.

Date Opponent Tuesday, Nov. 7 U-M 99, UNC Asheville 74 Friday, Nov. 10 U-M 92, Youngstown State 62 Monday, Nov. 13 U-M 89, St. John's 73 Friday, Nov. 17 Long Beach State 94, U-M 86 Wednesday, Nov. 22 Memphis 71, U-M 67 Thursday, Nov. 23 U-M 83, Stanford 78 Friday, Nov. 24 Texas Tech 73, U-M 57 Saturday, Dec. 2 Oregon 86, U-M 83 (OT) Tuesday, Dec. 5 Indiana, 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10 at Iowa, 4:30 p.m.

