Michigan basketball veteran in NCAA transfer portal

The Wolverines ended up making a decent run in the NCAA Tournament, despite a not-so-stellar regular season, and while the maize and blue are expected to be pretty good next year, it will have to do without one player who big things were expected from as early as this year.

East Lansing (Mich.) forward Brandon Johns Jr. came to Ann Arbor as a four-star recruit after spurning local MSU. He was primarily a reserve, waiting for his opportunity while Isaiah Livers matriculated through the system. Though, Johns did look stellar when he got the opportunity to play when Livers was injured — as he was through much of the 2019-20 season, and again in the NCAA Tournament in 2021.

However, when Johns got to finally be a starter in 2021-22, he never really got going, and ended up ceding his starter position to freshman Moussa Diabate.

And on Wednesday, he entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Michigan basketball forward Brandon Johns has entered the NCAA transfer portal, @freepsports has learned. — Rainer Sabin (@RainerSabin) April 6, 2022

Johns spent four years with Michigan basketball, and still made a contribution in nearly every game — albeit often on the defensive end this past season, as his offense sputtered.

He’ll have one more season of eligibility due to the COVID-19 exception for 2020.